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Just desserts, fair delights

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 28, 2026

By Jessie Stensland jstensland@whidbeynewsgroup.com

Pie lady
1/6
Pie lady
Photo by David Welton
Photo by David Welton
Photo by David Welton
Photo by David Welton
Photo by David Welton

Katie “The Dominator” Basch wasn’t afraid to go all in, diving face first on her way to victory in the Whidbey Island Fair’s pie-eating contest over the weekend. The sticky spectacle was one of countless memorable moments during the three-day fair, where visitors also enjoyed a parade, livestock competitions, carnival rides, live music, a first-ever mustache contest, local food vendors, antique farm equipment, contests, bubbles, booths and plenty of small-town tradition. All these photos are by South Whidbey Record photographer David Welton.

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