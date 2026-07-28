Meet the people who keep Whidbey safe

(Photo by Allyson Ballard) A firefighter from the Oak Harbor Fire Department — one of the Whidbey public safety agencies participating in National Night Out this year — is pictured here performing a demonstration for the News-Times earlier this year.

Get up close and personal with the people, equipment and vehicles keeping Whidbey safe at an annual event next week.

National Night Out is returning to both ends of the island on Tuesday, Aug. 4. One event will take place from 4-7 p.m. at Windjammer Park in Oak Harbor, and another from 5-7 p.m. at the South Whidbey Sports Complex in Langley.

The Oak Harbor Police Department, Oak Harbor Fire Department, Navy Fire and North Whidbey Fire and Rescue are some of the agencies participating in the North End’s event.

Deputy Chief Ray Merrill of North Whidbey Fire and Rescue said his agency is providing static displays for the event, as well as an interactive fire safety house.

“It’s just a good time to meet with the community, to interact with them so they understand who we are, what we do, why we are here, and the importance of the interaction between all the agencies,” Merrill said.

Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue, South Whidbey Fire/EMS, the Langley Police Department, Life Flight Northwest and South Whidbey Prepares are some of the agencies and groups attending the South End’s event.

Nick Walsh, Fire Chief at South Whidbey Fire/EMS, said this year’s event will be bigger than last year’s. There will be CPR training, he said, as well as extrication demonstrations conducted by firefighters.

Walsh emphasized that community involvement is part of what makes the South End’s event great.

Terra Anderson, a member of South Whidbey Prepares, called the event a chance to meet the “very human face of emergency response.” She recalled her fascination watching a car be disassembled in an extrication demonstration at last year’s event, and she remembered meeting the pilots and nursing staff of emergency helicopters.

“This is an opportunity to learn more about what our first responders do for our community every day of the week,” she said. “We get to meet them face-to-face, learn about their skills and thank them for being available to us in so many emergencies. It’s grand fun.”

Because of National Night Out, the Oak Harbor City Council will hold its regular meeting Aug. 5 instead of Aug. 4.