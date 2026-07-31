Bluegrass blooms at Meerkerk Gardens

Garden variety applies to more than flowers. Meerkerk Gardens will once again come alive with bluegrass music Aug. 8, joining a summer lineup of concerts at venues across Whidbey Island.

Music fills the halls and fields of Whidbey Island at venues including Whidbey Center for the Arts, Little Big Fest, Dancing Fish Vineyards and Meerkerk Gardens, where the Bluegrass Festival has been held for 20 years.

This year’s Bluegrass Festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Central Whidbey garden known for its rhododendrons. It will feature renowned Northwest bands Rickey Gene Powell and the Boys of Greenwood Glen, and Salish Moon, performing American roots music with soaring harmonies and blazing instrumentals.

The family-friendly event also features food, ice cream, beverages and a scavenger hunt through the gardens.

The venue is an idyllic garden setting overlooking Saratoga Passage and “Baby Island.” Be ready to swing in your seat or dance on the lawn. Tickets to the festival are $25. (Bring your own camp chair or lawn blanket).

Children younger than 13 are admitted free with a paid adult. Premium tickets are available through Aug. 1 for $35 (includes a chair and one drink ticket). Dogs on leashes are always welcome at the gardens. Parking is free. Limited tickets available.

Whidbey Center for the Arts, Dancing Fish Vineyards and Little Big Fest also will present performers from throughout the Northwest this summer.