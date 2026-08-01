Letter: New approach needed in sheriff’s office

Editor,

I’m a Langley resident and enthusiastically support Tavier Wasser for sheriff. This is not s criticism of Sheriff Felici, who has done a fine job during his 25+ years in leadership positions in the Sheriff’s Office. But times change and today’s policing needs a new approach. Cops today need citizen involvement to do their jobs.

The recent Greenbank home explosion illustrates the point: Neighbors knew that something dangerous was happening, but no one called the sheriff’s office to let them know. In Langley, we are comfortable calling the police when we see something troubling, because we know Chief Wasser and his team will handle it well.

All of Island County deserves the kind of policing that Chief Wasser has brought to Langley. Please join me in voting Wasser for sheriff.

Nathan Goodman

Langley