Letter: Vote Downs for county auditor

As primary election day approaches, I want to thank every person who has taken the time to speak with me at a community forum, parade, meeting, fair event, or from across a campaign table. These conversations have reinforced why I entered this race: Island County deserves an Auditor who is present, prepared, and committed to serving the public with equity, integrity, and excellence.

I bring nearly 20 years of leadership and public-service experience. I currently serve as Executive Director of Citizens Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse, where I manage public funding, organizational operations, regulatory compliance, personnel, and community partnerships. I am also serving my third term on the South Whidbey School Board, where I have helped oversee public budgets, policy, accountability, and major initiatives—including the successful passage of a $79.8 million school bond. My graduate education in policy studies and educational leadership has further prepared me to evaluate complex systems and lead through change.

Throughout this campaign, I have done more than ask for your vote. I have studied the Auditor’s Office, attended county financial meetings, researched election-certification requirements, spoken with state and local experts, and identified succession planning as an urgent priority. I am prepared to begin this work on day one.

I am honored to have earned the endorsements of Representative Clyde Shavers, Commissioners Megan Dunn and Janet St. Clair, former Commissioner Helen Price Johnson, the Island County Democrats, the 10th Legislative District Democrats, and POWER. Their confidence reflects the broad coalition supporting experienced, accountable, and engaged leadership in the Auditor’s Office.

Now I am asking for your confidence. Please return your ballot and vote Andrea Downs for Island County Auditor by August 4. Together, we can build an office that protects our elections, strengthens fiscal accountability, supports its employees, and remains accessible to every Island County resident.

Andrea Downs

Freeland