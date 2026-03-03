Growlers are ‘critical factor’ in Operation Epic Fury

U.S. Navy photo. An EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 2.

EA-18G Growlers from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island are taking part in Operation Epic Fury over Iran.

The electronic warfare aircraft are operating from the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford in their role of protecting other aircraft by suppressing, jamming and destroying radar systems and surface-to-air missile batteries.

Defense analyst Steve Balestrieri with the National Security Journal called the Growlers the “indispensable ghost” and the “single most critical factor in the U.S. Navy’s ability to operate within Iran’s contested airspace.”

The Navy released images on Tuesday of Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 133, “Wizards,” launching from the USS Abraham Lincoln as well a Growler from VAQ-142, the “Gray Wolves,” on the USS Gerald R. Ford. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers were involved in the first wave of attacks against Iran.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is operating in the Arabian Sea, while the USS Gerald R. Ford navigates the Mediterranean.

The strikes killed hundreds of people across Iran, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. U.S. Central Command reported that targets included “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and military airfields.”

In his column, Balestrieri wrote that 18 Growler aircraft are currently suppressing Iranian integrated air defense systems.

“Given Iran’s reliance on advanced land-based surface-to-air missile networks rather than a fighter fleet, the Growler’s ability to ‘blind’ these defenses is paramount to establishing air superiority,” he wrote.

Growlers are usually armed with AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles, AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles and underwing jamming pods.