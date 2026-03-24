Homeless Coalition holds ‘tablescaping’ gala

Photo provided. The possibilities are endless for tablescape themes, like the hummingbird tablescape pictured here.

A fishbowl centerpiece? Anything goes in the art form known as “tablescaping.”

Decadently decorated dining tables will be displayed at the Whidbey Homeless Coalition’s first-ever Art and Elegance Gala, set for 5:30 p.m. on March 28 at the Oak Harbor Elks Lodge. Everything’s on the table in auctions for the functional works of art: full sets of china, cutlery and more can be won and taken home.

Bobbi Lornson, the coalition’s president, explained that gala ticket sales and money raised through auctions will fund operation of the coalition’s two facilities: the Haven, an overnight shelter south of Coupeville, and the House of Hope, transitional housing in Langley.

The coalition is also gearing up to begin fundraising in April; $60,000 is needed to enlarge its septic system.

Eight people designed tablescapes for the gala, all of whom are from Whidbey, according to Lornson.

“Most of the women that are participating in this love to entertain and love to set a table, and all of us, I believe, are donating our time, our money and our personal belongings to this,” Therese Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury, one of the tablescapers, is passionate about decorating and knows how important a beautiful table can be to a dinner party. She hopes the tablescapes featured at the gala renew the community’s interest in entertaining.

“I really think that entertaining is not Zooming or texting. Some of the best times I’ve had (are) sitting around a dining room table with my friends after a meal,” she said. “If you have a beautiful table, you’re honoring your friends by going the extra mile.”

What elevates table setting to an art form, Kingsbury explained, is a cohesive vision guiding design choices. Most tables, she added, rely on an “explosive” centerpiece or another showstopper element to tie the theme together; she would like to design a circus-themed table featuring a bowl of goldfish as a centerpiece at some point.

Marilyn Clay, another tablescaper, said her table is mid-century themed and borrows Oak Harbor High School’s purple-and-gold color scheme. Gold-rimmed china, a purple tablecloth and pearl napkin rings are some of the highlights of her tablescape.

“What makes a table the most interesting is planning ahead, figuring out your colors or lack of colors and creating a system of layering that gives a table texture and dimension,” Clay said.

Tickets can still be purchased for the gala at whidbeyhomeless.org.