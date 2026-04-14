WICA play explores ‘Sense and Sensibility’

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are Jeff Natter, Levi Redmill, Marta Mulholland, Rachael Spencer, Andrew Fling and Grace Webb.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are Lucy Curling and April Herrild.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are Miles Harrison and Marta Mulholland.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are Lucy Curling and Rachael Spencer.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are Rachael Spencer and Jeff Natter.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are April Herrild and Lucy Curling.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are Levi Redmill and Grace Webb.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From Left are Lucy Curling and April Herrild.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are April Herrild and Grace Webb.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are April Herrild and Lucy Curling.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. Marta Mulholland plays Fanny Dashwood, a mom who just wants the best for her daughters.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are Miles Harrison and Marta Mulholland.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. From left are Grace Webb, Rachael Spencer, Jeff Natter and Levi Redmill.

Photo provided by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. The Whidbey Island Center for the Arts will betransformed into Georgian England until April 25 for the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of manners. From left are Levi Redmill, Marta Mulholland, Grace Webb, Rachael Spencer and Jeff Natter on the table.

Rose Woods, the founder of Island Shakespeare Festival, is delivering yet another old-timey hit, “Sense and Sensibility.”

The Whidbey Island Center for the Arts will be transformed into Georgian England until April 25 for the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of manners. The witty and humorous play looks at the 19th century lives of women struggling to find worthy suitors.

The play centers on sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who are left with little money when their father dies suddenly, leaving their reputations at stake. The Dashwoods use sensibility to find happiness in a society where love is dictated by money.

“This is more than just a romance. It is a story of two strong women who carve out their own identities,” WICA’s Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan said in a press release. “It’s beautiful to see them navigate what ‘sense’ and ‘sensibility’ mean to them. Austen has been beloved for more than two centuries for the characters she brings to life in her novels, and we’re thrilled to honor her work in our very own, modern production of this iconic story.”

Woods, who is internationally recognized for her work, was recently the director for WICA’s “Justice and A Room in the Castle.” She believes the message of ‘Sense and Sensibility’ will resonate with the Whidbey community.

“At a time when the world feels both tender and uncertain, ‘Sense and Sensibility’ offers us a way to hold both heart and steadiness. On Whidbey Island, where our community asks us to show up for one another again and again, Kate Hamill’s adaptation feels especially alive — playful, immediate and deeply human,” Woods said in the release. “The gossips of Austen’s world — so comedic and ever-present — feel strikingly familiar, reminding us how quickly stories can take hold and how deeply we are shaped by the narratives around us.”

WICA’s production takes place on its newly renovated stage and features both local and regional talent.

Laura Berkley, who plays Ms. Jennings, a larger-than-life character with a unique sense of style, said she relates to her character’s bubbly spirit, passion and curiosity for others.

Berkley has been seen on WICA’s stage before, most recently playing Mrs. Hudson in “Sherlock Holmes and the American Problem.”

The actors’ boisterous conversations create a feeling that the audience is in the play rather than watching it.

“I believe Jane Austen enthusiasts will be delighted,” Berkley wrote in an email. “The short, fluid scenes create a dreamlike atmosphere. The constant movement and the actors’ need to embody vastly different roles are challenging — I must frequently recall which character they are currently portraying. This exercise is great for the brain!”

April Jane, who plays Elinor Dashwood, the daughter who puts everyone above herself, told The Record that the show is a must-see because it is a visual dessert.

“The costumes are stunning, the set is gorgeous, and there’s something so charming about hearing those high-class British accents — it really whisks you away to another time,” she said. “In our present-day world, when things can feel particularly heavy and difficult, this story offers a much-needed celebration of love and the enduring bond of sisters. “

‘Sense and Sensibility’ is also about resilience, Woods said in a release, to stay open to love, loss and to whatever else life throws at individuals. It invites people to hold more of a balance between the extremes in their lives, and to treasure those they care about, she said.

To learn more about the show and purchase tickets, visit wicaonline.org/theatre.