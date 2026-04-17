Teen with passion for dog training pursues Girl Scout Gold Award

By KATE POSS

Special to the Record

Kira, now 16, has prepared for earning a Gold Award since she joined Girl Scouts years ago.

It takes many steps, focus and perseverance to earn the Gold Award. According to the Guide to Going Gold website, the “Girl Scout Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable. Through pursuing the Gold Award, Girl Scouts change the world by tackling issues they are passionate about to drive lasting change in their communities and beyond while they learn essential skills that will prepare them for all aspects of life.”

As part of the “Take Action” criteria in earning a Girl Scout Gold Award, Kira is required to identify an issue in her community, build a team and complete a minimum of 80 hours, among other criteria.

The Girl Scout website notes that Girl Scouts who take on Take Action projects are expected to reach into the community to “make the world a better place.” At the Silver and Gold Award levels, a Girl Scout should first consider issues they’re passionate about in the community, school, and world. Then, they should investigate the issue to uncover its root cause, connect with the community to begin developing a solution and enlist their team. As they develop a project plan, they will determine their target audience.”

Kira is passionate about dog training and is enrolled in a 4-H program, Happy Hounds Langley. Her work with now-retired Diva, a Lhasa Apso breed, won her top honors at the Whidbey Island Fair and Washington State Fair in 2024. Now she’s working with Gracie Mae, Diva’s great-niece. They will participate in this summer’s Whidbey Island Fair, and expect to qualify for the state fair competition in September in the categories of showmanship, obedience and agility.

This week, Kira presented a research project to 4-H in Oak Harbor whereby she explains the difference between service and therapy dogs.

“In order to qualify you have to do a public presentation for 4-H,” said Kira where she met outdoors at the 4-H building at the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds.

Gracie Mae’s focus meanwhile was laser beamed on the black bunnies, ancestors of the fair’s now defunct Barnyard Scramble.

“My public presentation,” she said, “will be on the difference between a service dog and therapy dog. To the naked eye you would think there’s not a difference. The difference between a service dog and therapy dog is a therapy dog is supposed to make the dog or human happy and calm while a service dog is legally a ‘medical device.’”

Kira met with representatives of Alliance of Therapy Dogs at a meet up at the Freeland Library the past week.

For her presentation, Kira was awarded a 4-H blue ribbon for Excellence.

Kira will volunteer with Summit Assistance Dogs in Oak Harbor. Kat LaRue, Summit’s Puppy Raising Program Coordinator, spoke about the program in a phone call:

“We’re a nonprofit that trains highly skilled mobility assistance dogs,” said LaRue. “I work with volunteers who raise puppies in their homes training to become service dogs. Volunteers at our Canine Condo in Oak Harbor help puppies in their training journeys. Kira wants to volunteer in that capacity. It involves kennel assistance, interacting with puppies, being a kennel buddy, providing socialization to the puppies, and taking them on walks. We work almost exclusively with Labrador Retrievers and Golden Retrievers. One of their number one tasks is retrieving for the client—dogs learn upward of 60 cues. They can do light switches and open doors. Those 60 cues have so many layers. It’s very cool.We’re really thrilled to have Kira join our community.”

A prerequisite for earning a Girl Scout Gold Award includes working with a nonprofit. Kira chosen to volunteer with Inclusive Technology of Washington, which among other programs, designs custom Girl Scout workshops designed to satisfy scouting requirements and earn badges.

Kira is learning web design to earn a technology badge. She recently recorded an interview and worked with Ruth Bacha, executive director and founder of Inclusive Technology of Washington, to edit her work. Kira Sorensen is a filmmaker and CEO of the nonprofit.

“I filmed Kira Sorensen interviewing two different women, one who works with AtWork, another who worked in special education for the Bellevue School District,” she said in an interview. “I sent Ruth the film and we edited it together. I had to cut out the ‘ums’ and ‘ahs.’ This is the first step in earning my badge.”

“We provide technology instruction to underserved communities and individuals who are neurodiverse, as well as Girl Scouts, girls needing extra help to keep up with technology,” Ruth Bacha said in a phone call. “We met Kira through Girl Scouts. We help meet different requirements for awards. She’s working with us for the prerequisite badge—the Community Advocacy Award. Girl Scouts have awards focused on leadership. The bulk of our programs are integrated entirely with individuals who are neurodiverse or neurotypical. This is the first Whidbey Island connection. We would love to get more going. Some of our classes are online. Or, if we get enough people who are interested, we’ll find a venue and try to make it work. That’s how our programs grow. People say hey come to our region. That’s how we expanded to Maple Valley and Tacoma.”

Meanwhile, Kira continues to train with Gracie Mae at Jerry Lloyd’s arena in Greenbank. Among other animal work, Jerry trains kiddos and their dogs in agility skills for 4-H participation at Whidbey Island Fair and the Washington State Fair.

“We have a qualifying match at Jerry Lloyd’s arena usually the week before fair,” said Kira. “That is our match to determine who goes to state. I’ve qualified for showmanship and obedience. I need to qualify for agility.”

State Fair 4-H trials begin in September. “I’ll be going in mid-September,” noted Kira. “For showmanship and obedience we get there at 8 AM and are there till 9 PM. For agility day we’re there from 11 AM to 11 PM because we use the ring where the horse shows are. We have to groom the arena and set up the obstacles. 80-100 dogs a day perform. We have to take everything down and put it away afterwards.”

Kira’s grandmother Elizabeth Derrig is one of her greatest advocates, and mentioned Kira’s interest in becoming a veterinarian.

“She’s on track for Sno-Isle (TECH Veterinary Assistant Program in Everett) or Washington State University,” said Derrig. “With volunteering at Summit she will get free training. She is learning multiple skills while designing a web page.”

With dog training, volunteer work at Summit and learning web design, while building her confidence and resume, the Girl Scout Gold Award seems within reach.

For more information about Girl Scout Gold Awards visit girlscouts.org.