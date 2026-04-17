Work parties to take on scotch broom

Over 50 volunteers have signed up to take part in three community work parties to help eradicate scotch broom on South Whidbey Island.

The efforts are sponsored by the St. Hubert Catholic Church’s Green Team and Goosefoot Community Fund in conjunction with Whidbey Earth & Ocean Month.

First organized in 2025 on properties owned by Goosefoot as a test run by the Green Team, this year’s scotch broom removal efforts have grown into a broader effort with the nonprofit organization as a formal partner. A lecture in early March featured Joanne Sales, the executive director of BroomBusters.org, located on Vancouver Island B.C. and the role model for the South Whidbey project.

Providing stern warnings about the dangers of this invasive non-native plant species in our own neighborhoods were Rusty Palmer, former South Whidbey fire chief, and Seth Luginbill, noxious weed coordinator for Island County.

Elizabeth Guss, St. Hubert Church parishioner and Green Team member, touts both the technical and community organizing techniques used by BroomBoosters. “

For over two decades, Vancouver Island residents have been coming together as a community to get rid of scotch broom,” she said. “And it’s working! We look forward to bringing our own community together to learn how to achieve the same level of success on Whidbey.”

The work parties also provide an opportunity for individuals to learn how to successfully remove scotch broom on their own property. Marian Myszkowski, Goosefoot’s Program director, is just that person.

“Goosefoot is involved because of our concern for the responsible stewardship and conservation of all open lands,” she said. “I’m involved as a landowner eager to learn how to eradicate the broom on my own acreage.”

Both Guss and Myszkowski hope the work parties turn into opportunities for volunteers to learn and share information with family, friends, and neighbors on simpler and more effective scotch broom eradication techniques.

Guss’ dream for the future? “Work parties every April throughout Whidbey Island. With hundreds and hundreds of volunteers on public and private properties pulling together and helping to repair our earth,” she said. “Now that would be wonderful.”

To learn more and sign up for a work party, visit https://goosefoot.org/broom-removal/

For more information:

BroomBusters: broombusters.org

Goosefoot Community Fund: goosefoot.org

St. Hubert Catholic Church: sthubertchurch.org