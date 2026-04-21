Get growing at garden club sale

Photo by Marina Blatt. Beautiful blooming flowers of all colors are cultivated by committed volunteers like Brenda Feris, who facilitates the growth of cuttings from her own yard.

The Coupeville Garden Club grows more than seeds — it grows hearts too.

The group will host its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 2 at the Coupeville High School gym. There, attendees can purchase flowers, vegetables, herbs and concrete nature-inspired art. The club’s geraniums and tomatoes are especially popular, often the first to sell out.

Sue Kelsey, a volunteer gardener, said proceeds are either reinvested into future growing projects or used for other projects to beautify the town. Fundraising supports long-term needs, including the possibility of rebuilding or relocating the greenhouse. The club members’ goal is to sell everything grown in the greenhouse.

On top of growing plants in anticipation of the yearly sale, the club also takes responsibility for watering, weeding and up-keeping specific barrels and flower beds in areas such as Cooks Corner, Coupeville Recreation Hall, Captain Thomas Coupe Park and the Coupeville welcome sign. Proceeds from the annual sale help fund bulbs and other materials used in these displays said Linda Youngs, a gardener.

The club members’ work continues year-round in the greenhouse. Volunteers contribute on flexible schedules, with some working short shifts while others stay longer. Small teams rotate daily responsibilities like watering and pest control.

“It’s just a real nice atmosphere,” Kelsey said.

From tiny cuttings to full-grown plants, it takes months of preparation and calculated timing to ensure the plants are all bloomed for the yearly sale. Many plants are started from seeds or cuttings, while others are donated by community members and either divided or nurtured for resale.

The volunteers expressed their excitement for the consistent turnout from the community members who often wait all year for the sale. That strong turnout reflects a broader sense of community investment, Kelsey explained. Some residents choose to donate money without even purchasing raffle tickets because they appreciate the club’s impact on local spaces, she noted.

While every club member has a shared passion for gardening, they have a diverse range of gardening experience.

Decades of involvement have shaped the experience for some members. Virginia Brown, a 90 year-old, said she joined the club in 2002 and has taken on nearly every role except handling finances. She returns year after year because she loves the work and the people, she said.

Meanwhile, newer members are helping expand the club’s offerings. Toni Wiedman, who has been with the club for about two and a half years said she manages herb production, purchasing seeds based on member requests and overseeing approximately 500 herb plants.

“Some of us are more addicted to plants than others,” Toni smiled.

Still, a shared enthusiasm for learning appears to be a defining trait among volunteers. Toni described the group as made up of kindred souls with a strong interest in gardening. She said her own passion began in childhood and has grown significantly over time.

On the vegetable side, careful planning drives production. Jim Wiedman said he oversees hundreds of vegetable plants. Even the smallest techniques can make a difference in plant health, he said. Jim uses a soil-cubing method that allows roots to grow more freely and reduces transplant damage.

Outside of vegetables and herbs, beautiful blooming flowers of all colors are cultivated by committed volunteers like Brenda Feris, who facilitates the growth of cuttings from her own yard.

Taken together, the Coupeville Garden Club’s effort represents months of coordinated work leading up to the event.

Learn more about the Coupeville Garden Club at coupevillegardenclub.org.