Holland happened in a big way

Photos by David Welton

The historic Holland Happening community celebration returned to downtown Oak Harbor this year after being temporarily renamed last year. Jim Slowik, former Oak Harbor mayor, was the parade grand marshal and rode in a red Ford Model T. Besides Dutch-clad participants, the parade drew a wide range of characters, from marching bands to mermaids to dancers and much more. A wide range of community groups were represented, including the Phillipino American Association, RenFaire, Harlem Wizards Hoop Legend and Habitat for Humanity. The canal races after the parade was a highlight for children and adults alike, who watched the slowest race of mini painted clogs down a man-made canal.