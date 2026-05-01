Celebrate Mother’s Day at garden concert

Celebrate mom at Meerkerk Gardens’ Mother’s Day Concert at noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release.

The concert will feature three locally renowned bands: Philip Van Seters, TC Ryder and the Groovetones, and Ike and the Old Man. This is a family event among bountiful blooms on multicolored rhododendrons overlooking Saratoga Passage and Baby Island.

Since it’s mom’s special day, Whidbey Pies and mimosas will be available for purchase, while a scavenger hunt through the gardens entertains all ages.

Tickets are $15 (children under 13 enter free). Bring your own camp chair or lawn blanket. Premium tickets are available to purchase (before May 5 only) for $25 which includes a chair and one drink ticket. Dogs on leash are always welcome at the gardens.

The music is fun for all ages. Van Seters is a guitarist/singer/songwriter performing rhythmic renditions of popular songs from the 60s to today and some originals especially for Mother’s Day.

TC Ryder and the Groovetones play the grooviest, dancing-est tunes from the 197’s and include some of Whidbey Island and the Pacific Northwest’s finest musicians delivering an authentic experience that captures the spirit of a truly remarkable musical era.

Ike and the Old Man is known by some as the happiest band. Their music will make you swing in your seat or dance on the lawn.

To learn more about Meerkerk Gardens or obtain tickets, check out www.meerkerkgardens.org.

Meerkerk Gardens, located at 3531 Meerkerk Lane in Greenbank is a public nonprofit rhododendron specialty garden. The gardens consist of 10 acres of rhododendrons and companion plants, and 43 acres of woodlands with several miles of walking trails. The garden has trees and plants from around the world, specialty gardens, ponds, wildlife, views of Saratoga Passage, and a nursery with unique rhododendrons for sale. Many rhododendrons throughout the garden have been locally hybridized by some of the northwest’s most recognized hybridizers including world- renowned Frank Fujioka.