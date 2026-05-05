If the pointe shoe fits: Cinderella takes the stage in Oak Harbor

Photo by Marina Blatt. The cast features performers ranging in age from 7 to 17, executing graceful turns, spins and pointe work — skills that reflect years of disciplined training.

Photos by Marina Blatt. Cinderella trades her iconic glass slipper for a ballet shoe in The Ballet Slipper Conservatory’s upcoming production of the classic rags-to-riches story.

Photo by Marina Blatt. The scenes involve exaggerated side-eyes and exasperated expressions, especially from the three step-sisters, bringing the princess story to life.

Photo by Marina Blatt. The production is the creative vision of Geragotelis, who has been teaching ballet in Oak Harbor for more than three decades.

Photo by Marina Blatt. Taking center stage, 15-year-old Elena Holton squeezes into a ballet slipper in the role of Cinderella. She and the prince, 17-year-old Riley White, dazzle spectators with their acting abilities and dancing.

Cinderella trades her iconic glass slipper for a ballet shoe in The Ballet Slipper Conservatory’s upcoming production of the classic rags-to-riches story.

Young dancers from the nonprofit organization will bring “Cinderella” to life on May 30 and 31 at the Oak Harbor High School Performing Arts Center. The cast features performers ranging in age from 7 to 17, executing graceful turns, spins and pointe work — skills that reflect years of disciplined training.

Taking center stage, Elena Holton steps into the role of Cinderella. At 15 years old, she described the experience as exciting, marking an important milestone in her dance journey as a lead who isn’t an understudy. Dancing is like a recharge for her, she said.

The production, which hasn’t been seen on Whidbey since 2016, is as comedic as it is technical. The scenes involve exaggerated side-eyes and exasperated expressions, bringing the princess story to life, all without saying a word.

“There’s so many times that I’m watching rehearsal and I’m actually bawling because I’m laughing so much at their expressions,” said ballet instructor Diane Geragotelis, who goes by “Miss Diane.”

Dancers transition between scenes with quick costume changes, appearing in intricate tutus and elegant ball gowns, all handcrafted by Geragotelis.

“They’re stunning under the lights,” Lynn Evans, a board member, said.

The production is the creative vision of Geragotelis, who has been teaching ballet in Oak Harbor for more than three decades. Now at nearly 69 years old, she continues to lead the conservatory with unwavering commitment. While she jokes that she cannot retire due to persistent requests from parents to stay until their children graduate, her enduring passion for teaching is unmistakable.

Families consistently praise Geragotelis for her dedication, noting that her enthusiasm inspires her students to push themselves and grow. This comes with a cost, however. When Geragotelis asked the kids what state they usually leave rehearsals in they answered “exhausted” in unison. One dancer showed her missing toenail, which she lost at a rehearsal, to a squeamish News-Times reporter. Another dancer had a blister so severe that she developed blood poisoning. Still, the girls performed unbothered, a testament to their strength.

A News-Times reporter spoke with Garrett and Corinn Parker, who were at a rehearsal to watch their 12-year-old daughter, Avery Parker, perform.

“She’s been doing it since she was little, and this is her first time she gets to actually be on pointe. So it’s very, very exciting,” Garrett said, remembering when his daughter started dancing at four years old. “Ballet is a very challenging thing, so it’s super impressive what everybody can do.”

Geragotelis aims for perfection, and her students are no less motivated, Evans noted. Like Avery, for many of the girls, it was their first time performing on pointe. Unlike most ballet schools, Geragotelis said she only allows students to perform on pointe once she feels they are truly ready, after months of pointe training. Abby and Kate Rowan, ages 14 and 12 respectively, have been preparing to go on pointe their entire ballet careers, they shared.

The performance, Geragatelis said, is a must-watch. The girls are sure to defy the audience’s expectations.

Tickets for “Cinderella” are $18 for adults and $13 for children and seniors. They can be purchased online at https://tbscoh.org. Donations to support the nonprofit are also welcome.