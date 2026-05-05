Neighbors helping neighbors

At right, Josh Hauser, a well-known South Whidbey resident, expresses appreciation to Isaac Leitz, a job captain for South Whidbey Hearts and Hammers. The workday last weekend was 32nd annual for the nonprofit group, which has a mission to provide volunteers with the opportunity to build community by connecting neighbors-in-need with neighbors who can help them remain safe and healthy in their homes. Leitz’s work party cleared brush and rain gutters, pressure washed the deck, cut dangerous trees and built a railing. At other homes, volunteers did a range of other outdoor chores.