A joyful show of Pride

The Coupeville Pride Parade coincided with the hottest day of the year so far, but the heat didn’t stifle the energy and celebration of the Saturday afternoon event. Many residents — some dressed in spectacular outfits — turned out to show their support for and pride in Central Whidbey’s LGBTQ+ community. Organized by the Coupeville United Methodist Church, the parade kicked off at the farmers market and wound through downtown Coupeville.

The third and possibly largest Pride event on Whidbey Island, the South Whidbey Pride Parade and Festival, takes place June 20 in downtown Langley and at the South Whidbey Community Center.