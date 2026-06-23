Animal advocates push for second officer

Animal welfare advocates are criticizing Island County’s decision to stop funding a second animal control officer, while commissioners say budget constraints left them little choice.

More than a dozen people voiced their concerns at Island County commissioner meetings this month, arguing that a single animal control officer cannot adequately enforce laws and protect pets on both Whidbey and Camano islands.

Donna DeBonis, a veterinarian who leads Animal Advocates of Island County, also started a Change.org petition asking commissioners to fill the Camano Island animal control officer position. As of Monday morning, 581 people had signed the petition.

In the petition and before the commissioners, DeBonis stressed the link between domestic violence and animal cruelty.

“Furthermore, data shows that animal abusers are three times more likely to commit other serious, violent criminal activities,” she wrote. “Leaving our islands with only one officer puts our entire community — animals and people alike — at risk.”

Sommer Bowlin of the group Bring ‘Em Home Whidbey said the loss of the officer will have a real impact on the volunteers who help residents find lost pets and return about 100 animals a year. Volunteers said the group’s work saves the county’s animal control officer a great deal of time and effort.

The commissioners, however, responded that serious budget concerns led them to freeze the Camano Island position after the animal control officer serving that island resigned.

During a meeting, Commissioner Jill Johnson had some particularly strong words for the speakers, saying her remarks might sound snarky but reflected reality. She urged advocates to consider what would have to be cut to fund a second animal control officer. She questioned whether the position was more important than an election worker to ensure “free and fair elections” or a deputy to investigate “real domestic violence.”

Johnson said the commissioners don’t have the luxury of caring about just one thing but instead must balance competing concerns and expectations in the budget.

“It’s great that you talked to us 27 times. We’ve heard you 27 times,” she said, referring to the advocates’ persistent comments during meetings. “We need you to hear us.”

In response to Johnson’s comments, DeBonis issued a press release accusing Johnson of berating volunteers and dismissing concerns about the link between domestic violence and animal cruelty.

Commissioner Janet St. Clair commended the volunteers who have done so much to help animals in the community and said she was initially supportive of the decision to hire an animal control officer for Camano Island. She said the position was “underutilized,” contributing to the officer’s resignation six months ago.

“That position was frozen by the board because we are facing one of the toughest years we’ve had since 2008,” she said, adding that counties across the state are in the same boat.