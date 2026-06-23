District loses popular principal

Coupeville Elementary School Principal Erica McColl, who received the strongest marks of any district administrator in a recent staff survey, has resigned.

McColl has accepted a position with the Mount Vernon School District, where she will serve as director of student support and prevention services.

In a message to the school community last week, McColl reflected on her time in Coupeville and expressed appreciation for the people she has worked alongside.

“I want to emphasize that I am still a Coupeville mom, community member, neighbor and friend,” she wrote. “I am so grateful for the support I’ve had from this community, and I look forward to seeing you while out supporting our kids!”

While announcing her departure, McColl also stressed the importance of ensuring a seamless transition with whoever succeeds her.

Her resignation comes at a time when district leadership has faced scrutiny. An April staff survey found widespread dissatisfaction with the performance of the superintendent and school board. McColl, however, emerged as a notable exception, earning praise from staff for fostering a positive and supportive workplace, according to a News-Times report.

As the district begins the transition process, Superintendent Shannon Leatherwood thanked McColl for her contributions and highlighted the impact she made on the elementary school community.

“This news is bittersweet,” Leatherwood said. “She has strengthened the systems, culture and sense of community that make our elementary school such a special place for children to learn and grow. While we will miss her, we’re genuinely happy for her as she steps into this exciting new role.”

The significance of McColl’s departure was also noted by school blogger David Svien, who wrote that she leaves a lasting impression on students, teachers, staff, colleagues and parents.

The Coupeville School Board met in an executive session Monday to discuss the performance of a public official.

Members from the Coupeville Education Association, a union, were unable to provide a comment in time for this publication.