Greenbank explosion probe could last six months

Photo by Allyson Ballard. Notices posted on a tree on the property indicate that the scene is still unsafe.

Photo by Allyson Ballard. Only ruins remain of a Greenbank home leveled after a fire and explosion on June 24.

A fire and explosion that leveled a Greenbank home, damaged two neighboring houses and injured three firefighters made headlines around the world, but investigators say it could take months to determine exactly what happened.

Ed Wallace, a detective with the Island County Sheriff’s Office, said the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is still investigating the cause of the explosion. He estimated the investigation could take 30 to 180 days before any findings can be forwarded to the Island County prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern,” Wallace said.

The fire and explosion occurred at a home on Smugglers Cove Road with about 700 pounds of fireworks inside. Little remains of the home, and two neighboring homes are also damaged. Three firefighters injured in the blast — one identified as Chavo Camargo of South Whidbey Fire/EMS — were hospitalized and have since been released.

Jerry Helm, Fire Chief at Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue, declined to identify the other two.

Wallace confirmed the Sheriff’s Office is looking into whether the owner of the fireworks possessed a required license. A neighbor previously told the News-Times she saw a pallet of fireworks delivered the day of the incident.

News organizations across the United States and abroad — including the Hindustan Times — covered the explosion, while videos spread across YouTube and other online platforms.

Wallace said the investigation has also drawn interest from transportation officials because of questions about how the fireworks were shipped and packaged.

A Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson, however, said the agency is not involved in the investigation.

“Safety is our top priority, however, WSDOT is not involved in this incident,” a provided statement read before directing any further inquiries related to the transportation of hazardous materials to Washington State Patrol, the State Fire Marshal’s Office or the federal DOT.

In the interest of avoiding speculation, Wallace declined to comment on reports that a cigarette — and rumors that a “dab” — catalyzed the fire and subsequent explosion.

Plenty have taken to bruiting online about the incident, prompting the Sheriff’s Office to release a statement Tuesday morning addressing the circulation of misinformation.

“This investigation is far from complete; we are actively gathering information from numerous sources and are currently awaiting the cause and origin report from the initial fire and explosion,” it reads. “To ensure a proper and lawful investigation, we must gather all necessary evidence and cannot ‘go arrest’ someone without a complete investigation.”

Specifically, the statement addressed reports that a former resident returned to the scene. KIRO 7 reported on Monday that another, small fire started there over the weekend which a neighbor believes the resident started.

Wallace clarified that any residents can return to the property because the scene has already been released by the bureau and the Region 3 Arson Task Force, also part of the investigation. No evidence remains which could be tampered with, he said, should that have been the intent of anyone returning to the property.

“We understand the community’s frustration regarding the apparent lack of immediate consequences,” the statement adds. “However, we have a legal obligation to conduct a thorough investigation before taking further action.”

Locals are not the only ones taken by the intensity of the incident. News outlets across the country have circulated photos and videos of the incident in the little more than a week which has passed since it occurred.

Wallace noted that another fireworks explosion on Whidbey Island received far less national attention. North End resident Mark Fakkema was killed by an explosion created while he was making homemade fireworks in June 2025.

“There was barely a blip on the national news” when that happened, Wallace said.

But he believes the availability of dramatic video — including footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera and a bystander — helped propel the story into national and international news coverage.

“This is a big story,” Wallace admitted.