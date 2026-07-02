More than books: Levy will help libraries remain community hubs

Photo by Cassandra Diamond. Urban farmer Lisa Taylor teaches children about garden critters during an event held at the Coupeville Library on Wednesday.

Photo by David Welton. Rocky Hawkins gets some help with Legos during a special event at the Langley Library on Wednesday.

From storytimes and job-search assistance to free internet access and power outage relief, Sno-Isle Libraries offer a wide range of services beyond book lending.

Whether the public library system can continue providing those services at current levels depends on whether voters approve restoring the library levy in the Aug. 4 primary election. The 2026 operating budget for Sno-Isle Libraries is $80.9 million. Levy funding makes up 91% of Sno-Isle Libraries’ annual budget.

Sno-Isle Libraries operates 23 branches in Snohomish and Island counties, including five on Whidbey Island, as well as bookmobile service. On Whidbey, the libraries in Oak Harbor, Coupeville, Freeland, Langley and Clinton serve as community gathering places.

Katie Leone, Sno-Isle Libraries’ marketing and communications manager, said the libraries provide services tailored to a variety of community needs. Patrons can check out Wi-Fi hotspots and laptops, receive a $7 weekly printing credit with a library card, get help creating a resume and access free live online tutoring.

“Some people wouldn’t have the same access to materials that they could without the library,” Leone said.

Emily Felt, the manager of the Coupeville Library, highlighted some lesser known Sno-Isle services at the disposal of community members that allow them to explore unique opportunities they otherwise would not have access to. She noted patrons can check out Discover Passes for Washington state parks and, at the Coupeville and Freeland libraries, telescopes through a partnership with the Island County Astronomical Society.

The libraries on Whidbey Island also offer a wide variety of programs throughout the year for all ages. Events recently advertised include a performance by a professional magician, Mocktails and Masterpieces, Touch a Truck, Legos at the Library, bookbinding workshops, an insect safari and opportunities to read to a therapy dog.

Eric Howard, the executive director of Sno-Isle Libraries, noted that these libraries also function as “third spaces” where community members can gather and connect with each other.

Leone shared one story of a father who took his son to storytime every week and, through that, was able to connect and bond with other young families.

“He said without that opportunity, he never would have made so many friends in the community, and wouldn’t have that moment to connect and make friends for his child because they were in more of a rural area,” she said.

Felt described how she has seen people come to the library during hot days to use the air conditioning, on cold days to huddle by the fireplace and during power outages to connect to the internet and charge their devices.

“We’re a huge part of that community resiliency piece where you’ve had something happen, and we know how stressful the power outages are here, and so that’s a place that we’re stepping in and we’re helping,” Felt said.

Felt said she has also noticed the community’s appreciation for the library’s staff and atmosphere.

“I think sometimes just being able to come in and chat with somebody who’s friendly and smiling and happy to help can be something that is really appreciated,” she said. “I hear that a lot, that people just like the vibe [and] the feeling they get when they come in the library and folks greet them.”

Ben Metz, an assistant at the Langley Library, said his location has seen strong support from the community following renovations made to the building in 2025. Metz said patrons have especially appreciated the additional natural light, new private meeting rooms and remodeled children’s area.

“(We have received) such a great outpouring from the community about how much they used to love the library, but the fact that we have made these changes have made it an even more welcoming, community-minded space,” he said.

Howard highlighted that the services Sno-Isle Libraries provide are free for the public to use.

“That’s kind of our most incredible piece, because there’s no institution that’s really inviting people in no matter what their background is to connect with one another and making it free,” he said.

The current levy is 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The proposal would restore it to 47 cents per $1,000, the same rate voters approved in 2018.

Leone emphasized that the process of asking voters every several years to restore the levy rate is a normal part of library funding in Washington. She explained that rising costs over the years and increased use of Sno-Isle Libraries by the public makes restoring the levy rate this year especially important for Sno-Isle.

“It’s great people are using the library, but with increased costs, increased use (and the fact) our library levy is at the end of its life, it’s time to renew it,” Leone said.

Leone said a failure to pass the proposed levy would lead to a slashed book budget, reduced staffing, fewer open hours and more limited access to the services provided by Sno-Isle.

However, Howard said that if the levy were to pass, Sno-Isle Libraries could continue to operate normally and offer their current services.

“We work to support every life stage,” Howard said. “I think we are true to our mission statement, which is to connect everyone to their library, because we recognize that goes to the heart (and) vitality of a community, when people are connected.”