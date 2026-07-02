Man charged with ER sex assault

A Langley man is accused of sexually assaulting a licensed nurse at WhidbeyHealth Medical Center’s emergency room last week, according to court records.

Prosecutors charged Robert J. Dugger in Island County Superior Court June 30 with assault in the third degree with sexual motivation. If convicted, he could face from one to three months in jail under the standard sentencing range.

A report by a deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office states that Dugger arrived at the hospital severely intoxicated. His blood-alcohol level when he arrived was more than 0.53 — more than six and a half times the legal driving limit of 0.08. The deputy wrote that she could smell the alcohol on him from two rooms away.

The report states that Dugger couldn’t be safely discharged from the hospital immediately because of his level of intoxication. The report doesn’t indicate what he may have been drinking.

The charge nurse told the deputy that Dugger was argumentative, made crude comments about her body and said he wanted her to crawl into the bed with him. He then grabbed her breast, the report states, and made additional sexual comments.

The report states that Dugger was also wanted on a warrant for an alleged probation violation. He denied any wrongdoing.

A second deputy responded to transport Dugger to jail because he was belligerent and emotionally unstable, according to the report.