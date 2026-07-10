A positively paw-triotic pet parade

Photo by Cassandra Diamond. Dogs of local resident Leigh Stephens show off their patriotic pride during the fourth annual Whidbey Wags Pet Parade.

Patriotic pets and their owners filled Oak Harbor’s waterfront with red, white and blue last Friday during the fourth annual Whidbey Wags Pet Parade.

The parade, organized by the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, led participants from Windjammer Park to Flintstone Park, where families enjoyed vendors, games, giveaways and other activities.

Before the parade, attendees admired and photographed dogs decked out in patriotic costumes. Spectators then lined the trail between the two parks, cheering as owners and their furry companions passed by.

Leigh Stephens, who marched with her two dogs, said she enjoys taking part in community events.

“I’m retired Navy and I’ve lived here for about 15 years,” Stephens said. “I really love getting involved in community things, and I love my pets and they love getting out. It’s fun to kind of decorate and join the fun and see the other community members.”

Emilee Stone, graphic designer for the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, said seeing the pets in costume is her favorite part of the event.

“My favorite part of this is to see everybody come out here with their pets and put on really cute costumes,” Stone said. “Definitely, it’s the cutest pet parade in town. We want to say thank you to everybody who came out here and showed off their pet pride.”