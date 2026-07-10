Learn permaculture from international educator

Internationally recognized permaculture educator Penny Livingston will lead a class on permaculture design from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Bayview Corner Front Room in Langley.

Sponsored by South Whidbey Tilth, the class will explore how working with natural ecosystems can help address challenges such as food security, water conservation and environmental sustainability. Livingston will discuss the principles, methods and strategies of permaculture design, using examples from forests, watersheds and other natural systems to demonstrate how those lessons can be applied to gardens, farms and other landscapes.

The class is intended for gardeners, landowners and anyone interested in creating more resilient and regenerative environments by working with, rather than against, nature.

Livingston has more than 30 years of experience teaching permaculture and community resilience internationally. She holds a master’s degree in eco-social regeneration and has worked professionally in land management, regenerative design and ecological restoration. She also has experience in environmentally sustainable design and construction using natural, nontoxic building materials.

The class costs $30. Advance registration is required through South Whidbey Tilth at southwhidbeytilth.org/events/permaculture-class-with-penny-livingston.

The Bayview Corner Front Room is located at 5603 Bayview Road in Langley.