Heggenes Valley Band to perform at Chicken Barn

The Heggenes Valley Band will kick off the Chicken Barn Concert Hall’s summer outdoor concert series with a performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11.

Longtime favorites with Whidbey Island audiences, the band is known for its energetic performances and eclectic repertoire. The musicians describe their approach as playing the music they enjoy while making sure audiences have just as much fun.

The concert will serve as a fundraiser for Island Roots Housing, with a portion of ticket proceeds and additional donations benefiting the nonprofit. Island Roots Housing works with local communities throughout Island County to develop affordable housing solutions.

A $30 donation is requested to attend. Reservations are required, and directions to the venue will be sent to attendees a few days before the concert.

For reservations or more information, email chickenbarnconcerthall@gmail.com or visit the Chicken Barn Concert Hall Facebook page or website.