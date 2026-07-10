Tuesday Concerts in the Park returns

South Whidbey Parks & Recreation District and Whidbey Telecom is once again hosting the annual Tuesday Concerts in the Park series this summer at South Whidbey Community Park.

The free concert series runs 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Aug. 18 at the park’s outfield area at 5495 Maxwelton Road.

The long-running event draws hundreds of attendees each week and features a mix of regional musicians performing a variety of genres in a family-friendly outdoor setting.

This year’s lineup includes:

• July 14 — Emily McVicker (Singer-songwriter/live looper)

• July 21 — The Sunset Grooves (Yacht Rock)

• July 28 — No concert scheduled

• Aug. 4 — Poser (’90s hits)

• Aug. 11 — The Dana Osborn Band (Classic Rock)

• Aug. 18 — Moonlight Swing Orchestra (Big Band Era)

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic dinners. The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available at www.swparks.org/concerts.