Former island massage therapist, employer sued

Two women who were sexually assaulted by a former Freeland massage therapist are suing him and his former employer, court documents show.

Christopher W. Blunt pleaded guilty in May in Island County Superior Court to two counts of indecent liberties as a health care provider, admitting he had sexual contact with two female patients in 2023 while working for Dragonfly Massage, according to court records and a previous News-Times report.

The judge sentenced Blunt to 60 days in jail and ordered him to obtain a psychosexual evaluation.

The women filed separate lawsuits in October 2025 and June 2026 seeking damages from Blunt and Dragonfly Massage for injuries they allege resulted from the assaults and the business’s negligence.

Answering the first complaint in February, Dragonfly Massage, owned by Elizabeth Freeman, denied any wrongdoing on its behalf and claimed ignorance of Blunt’s actions.

Freeman told the News-Times she feels the plaintiffs are “just seeking money” and making allegations about things they have little information about. She added that if this had happened in a bigger community, it would have become “irrelevant a lot sooner.”

Blunt undraped and molested one woman’s genitals in July of 2023, and uncovered and molested the other woman’s breasts later that year, according to the lawsuits. They claim these actions are discriminatory and nonconsensual and demonstrate a negligence on the employer’s part.

Dragonfly Massage has yet to answer the second complaint.