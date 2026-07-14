Main Street reaches funding milestone

The achievement secured $213,333.33 for projects that will enhance downtown over the coming year, a milestone Executive Director Amber Craig credits as a team effort.

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A record fundraising effort allowed the Oak Harbor Main Street Association to reach its maximum allocation through Washington’s Main Street Business and Occupation Tax Credit Program for the first time in 11 years.

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The Oak Harbor Main Street Association has ended an 11-year drought, securing the maximum amount available through Washington’s Main Street Business and Occupation Tax Credit Program.

The record fundraising effort generated $213,333 for downtown improvement projects over the coming year, marking the first time since 2015 that the association has reached the program’s funding cap.

Amber Craig, who became executive director in May, made reaching the funding cap one of her first priorities. An early contribution from McDonald’s helped launch the campaign, but she credits personal visits with local business owners for carrying it across the finish line. Several businesses helped push the association to its funding cap, including China City, Barrington’s Irish Bar and Grill and The Book Rack. Bryan Stucky, a council member and business owner, also aided in the association’s efforts, she noted.

Through the program, businesses can redirect part of their state Business and Occupation tax to a local Main Street organization. They receive a credit on their tax bill while the organization receives funding for downtown revitalization projects.

Though business owners have to pay their B&O taxes no matter what, she said, many simply were not aware the option exists. Rather than sending emails, Craig’s solution was to meet with the owners face-to-face to talk about the program.

The additional funding will allow the organization to begin several visible downtown improvement projects. One of the first was replacing the aging sign outside Orlando’s with a redesigned welcome sign celebrating historic downtown Oak Harbor and its waterfront, complete with an anchor, which is a nod to the city’s Navy ties.

Other plans include refreshing downtown planter beds with new landscaping to create a more inviting appearance, Craig described.

Beyond physical improvements, the organization is expanding community events. This year’s “No Tricks, Safe Treats” celebration will welcome outside businesses to participate and feature expanded attractions such as a stilt walker, face painting and balloon animals to create a more interactive experience for families. This year’s Veterans Day Parade and Christmas Parade will be bigger and better than ever, she added.

Craig said strengthening downtown means creating a destination where residents want to spend time while supporting local businesses.

“Because it’s what keeps people coming to these small areas,” said the executive director, who grew up in the small town of Loudon, Tennessee, herself.

Before taking the position, Craig launched a community survey that drew 214 responses asking residents what they wanted to see downtown. She said that feedback continues to shape the organization’s priorities.

“We want the community to come down here and feel like they’re part of the community,” she said. “For our small businesses to succeed, we have to make the downtown space a place people want to come to.”

Long-term, Craig hopes to activate underused properties, fill vacant storefronts with family-oriented businesses and attract more military families to downtown.

The military-affiliated demographic, which has 19,000 individuals, is one that “the downtown really hasn’t tapped into,” Craig said.

Craig, a Navy spouse herself, said building stronger partnerships to support military families will make downtown more welcoming for its younger residents.

“We need a slime lab. Kids love slime labs,” she suggested. “We need more for kids to do down here.”

As the beautification projects evolve, the association plans to recruit more volunteers to help maintain downtown spaces and support future revitalization efforts.

Learn more about the Main Street Association at www.oakharbormainstreet.org. Read about the Main Street Tax Credit Incentive Program at https://dahp.wa.gov/local-preservation/main-street-program/main-street-tax-credit-program.