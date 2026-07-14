Whidbey Garden Tour returns for 30th year

A colorful bird feeder brightens one of the gardens featured in last year’s Whidbey Island Garden Tour.

Garden lovers will once again be invited behind the gates of some of the Pacific Northwest’s most beautiful private landscapes during the 30th annual Whidbey Island Garden Tour on July 18.

The self-guided tour across South Whidbey will feature seven destinations, including four Mutiny Sands gardens, Olive and Daisy Flower Farm, the Organic Farm School and other unique landscapes.

Ticket information and a map are available at wigs.org.

More than a showcase of beautiful gardens, the annual tour serves as a fundraiser for environmental conservation and education on Whidbey Island. The all-volunteer, nonprofit organization was founded in 1996 by island residents seeking to save the Woods on Saratoga and now supports projects focused on habitat restoration, beautification and stewardship.

Over the past 29 years, the tour and its sponsors have raised more than $570,000, awarding grants to more than 70 local organizations that share its mission. Last year alone, the organization distributed more than $18,000 in grants, according to its website.

Since its founding, the tour has opened more than 80 private gardens to the public. Volunteers staff each location, directing parking, assisting visitors and sharing information about the featured gardens and Whidbey Island.