Whidbey pet care businesses provide a home away from home

After having grown up around dogs most of their lives, Ryan Woods and Nick VanDyke now find themselves caring for up to six dogs at a time as part of their pet care business.

Ryan Woods and Nick VanDyke of South Island Pet Sitting pose with their dog Bean, whom they refer to as the “camp director.”

Whether it’s dogs, goats, turtles or chickens, a growing number of Whidbey pet owners are turning to local pet sitters to care for their animals while they’re away.

Whidbey Island is home to a number of pet-sitting and boarding businesses. Two well-known providers say demand continues to grow, especially around holidays and military deployments.

South Island Pet Sitting in Freeland and All Critter Pet Care and Training in Oak Harbor may be on opposite ends of the island, but both offer similar services for Whidbey pet owners.

After having grown up around dogs most of their lives, Ryan Woods and Nick VanDyke now find themselves caring for up to six dogs at a time as part of their pet care business. Since 2023, they have been running South Island Pet Sitting full-time out of their Freeland home.

As part of their business, Woods and VanDyke run a dog daycare service called Camp Bean, named after their own dog whom they refer to as the “camp director.” They also provide overnight boarding in their house for up to four to five dogs at a time.

Woods said she was motivated to start the business after people kept asking if she knew anyone who could care for their dogs, giving her the idea that such a service was needed on the island.

Woods explained that one of her favorite parts of running this business is the close bonds they form with the dogs that come to stay with them.

“A lot of our clients come multiple times a week and they just become part of our family,” she said. “We’re so sad when they leave sometimes because you get really attached.”

VanDyke added that the dogs’ owners also start to feel like family after a while.

While dogs are South Island Pet Sitting’s top client, they are far from the only type of animal Woods and VanDyke care for. They also do check-ins on all kinds of pets, from cats and turtles to farm animals like sheep, goats and chickens.

VanDyke said they learn a lot with each new client they get.

“We both love animals a lot, so it’s fun to do it,” VanDyke said. “It doesn’t feel like a chore to figure out the routines of all these different guys.”

In Oak Harbor, Karry Brooks has been providing a similar service since 1996 as the owner of All Critter Pet Care and Training. All Critter Pet Care and Training offers daycare and boarding for a variety of pets.

Brooks said she was inspired to get into the pet care business after an experience where she boarded her two dogs at a local veterinarian while she got jaw surgery. When her dogs came back, however, they were upset and had lost weight.

The experience prompted Brooks to begin visiting clients’ homes to care for their dogs so the animals could remain in familiar surroundings. But, after she began to receive an influx of referrals from owners who wanted to board their dogs while they were away, Brooks chose to focus exclusively on providing daycare and boarding services from her own home.

“Then it blew up, and this is what I do,” she said. “I have dogs in my house 24/7, 365.”

Brooks said she takes care of all manner of pets, including cats, hamsters, birds, ferrets, fish, lizards and snakes. Though, she noted that certain animals such as primates and large snakes are off-limits for her.

Brooks explained her primary focus is using her background as a veterinary technician and assistant to tap into a dog’s “canine psychology.” She said one of the most rewarding aspects of her job is training a dog that is timid to come out of their shell by speaking to them in their language.

Brooks acknowledged that, for many dogs, stepping into her house can be intimidating. However, she said her understanding of dog psychology helps make that process a little less scary.

“Having that psychological background and being able to see that and not push a dog past what they can handle,” Brooks said. “Making sure that they’re okay physically, but also mentally and psychologically that they’re okay, they’re going to be okay here.”

Brooks highlighted that there is a big need for pet-based businesses like hers on Whidbey Island, especially in a military town like Oak Harbor where deployments are common.

Woods, VanDyke and Brooks all noted that their businesses get especially busy around major holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving. VanDyke also mentioned that they often look after pets for owners attending family events and weddings as well.

Brooks stressed that owners should do their research when deciding where to leave their pet. She suggested making sure the person running the business is licensed and going to look at the facility where their pet will stay.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Brooks said. “Make sure that your pet is going to be safe where you leave them.”