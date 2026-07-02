Fire destroys camper on North Whidbey

An early morning fire obliterated a camper on the North End this week, but no injuries occurred.

Three engines and other vehicles from North Whidbey Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the fire around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Deputy Chief Ray Merrill. Accessing the camper — located at the end of a lengthy dirt driveway on Hunt Road — proved difficult, he said, but firefighters “substantially extinguished” the fire within 10 minutes of arrival.

Units cleared the scene around 5:30 a.m. that day.

A single occupant in the camper escaped unharmed. An investigation is currently underway; no new details related to the fire’s cause were available Tuesday afternoon.

When Merrill arrived on scene, he said he saw the camper “fully engulfed” in flames. It was located in a heavily wooded area, and the fire spread to a couple of nearby trees in addition to destroying a deck.

No other structures or vehicles were damaged in the fire.